Erin Andrews Is ‘Forever Grateful’ to Taylor Swift for Wearing Her Brand (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Wednesday, Erin Andrews showed off her WEAR by Erin Andrews line at the NFL Experience ahead of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

“Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with Erin, who expressed her gratitude for Taylor Swift wearing her clothing line.

Erin said, “She started early in the season. She wore one of our windbreakers, which I lost my mind and, you know, was so grateful, and then after, actually, just so happens I have the NFL version of the dog tag that she wore at the AFC Championship… I’m just so grateful that one of the, you know, biggest names, female, is supporting other females. It’s just such a cool thing and also supporting small businesses. It means so much.”

She continued, “I put my blood, sweat, and tears into all this… I’m so grateful for my team that helps out and to have her acknowledge us not once but twice… It’s amazing. We’re forever grateful to her.”

Travis Kelce recently credited Erin and Charissa Thompson with playing cupid for his relationship with Taylor, so how can he pay her back?



She noted, “Charissa and I are manifesting. We are going to Wembley because we missed out on the Eras our in Los Angeles because Mack arrived and I didn’t want to leave him, and now I’m ready to leave him. No, I’m kidding… We want to go to London and see her perform, and I am very anxious about when to go take a potty break, but I don’t care. I just want to go, and so there, yeah, that’s how he can repay us. Love you, Trav.”

Along with showing some of the looks she has for game day, Erin also dished on her baby boy Mack.

Andrews shared, “Baby Mack is good. Baby Mack is teething, which is dramatic… Big day at our house, we’re doing applesauce, carrots, baked potato mashed up. My man is, like, living large, getting, like, some thighs.”

Who does baby Mack root for? Erin answered, “He has been pretty spoiled. We are very fortunate. I have some great friends throughout the NFL. I mean, we’ve gotten awesome gifts from the Giants; the York family for the 49ers sent something, the Hunt family for the Chiefs, so baby Mack is straight down the middle ’cause he knows his mama has to be neutral. Packers sent him stuff, so we were very, very fortunate. It just depends on, you know, his mood that day.”

Erin has no predictions for the game. She noted, “If anything, I am so emotionally invested in both of these teams because I spend so much time with both of them, you know, great friends on all, on both sides of the field…

“The only thing I do predict is I don’t want anyone talking to me during the game. I told my husband I don’t want to go to any parties. I want to be at my house. I’ve invited some members of our Fox crew to come over and watch it because I am antisocial and I just want to concentrate on the broadcast and the plays and all of that.”