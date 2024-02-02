Getty Images

More than 20 years ago, Taylor Swift was part of a school production of “Grease.”

Her co-star Tobin Mitnick posted throwback photos of her playing Sandy, even sporting a blonde wig!

He wrote on Instagram, “Thank you mom for digging these pics of @taylorswift and I harmonizing like buttah on summer nights twenty five years ago out of storage.”

Tobin had a message for Taylor’s boyfriend Travis Kelce, writing, “Also trav the note is an f-sharp if youre interested. June 2000.”

Years ago, Taylor’s friend Gigi Hadid posted a video of them watching “Grease: Live,” which starred Julianne Hough, Vanessa Hudgens, Jordan, Aaron Tveit and Carlos PenaVega.

In one video, Taylor sang “Hopelessly Devoted” from the iconic musical.

Gigi wrote, “We’re also performing ‘Grease Live’ in the living room.”

The role was famously played by the late Olivia Newton-John in the movie “Grease,” also starring John Travolta.