Getty Images

Travis Kelce is shouting out girlfriend Taylor Swift on his podcast.

The tight end was back on his “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast on Wednesday, and dished on the Kansas City Chiefs winning the AFC championship over the weekend.

Taylor was on the field with Travis as he celebrated with the team.

Jason said, "Shout-out to the newest member of Chiefs Kingdom, Taylor Swift, who has officially reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year.”

Travis added, "Yeah shoutout to Tay, thanks for joining the team.”

They also chatted about a gone viral photo of coach Andy Reid pointing to Taylor from the stage, and Swift pointing back from the crowd.

Jason shared, “This was the great photo tweeted out of Big Red showing a little love to Taylor up on the stage.”

Travis interjected, “To Tay, oh, yeah,” as Jason added, “He’s got a little point, they’re pointing at each other.”

Kelce went on, “Going to the Super Bowl, baby. We’re going to the Bowl. We did it.”

He went on, “They know each other from the Philly days. Scott Swift, shoutout to Big Scott, him and Andy are good friends.”

Andy Reid finds Taylor Swift in the crowd and points her way. Fun moment between the two. pic.twitter.com/5TtK5Gso55 — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 28, 2024 @JeffDarlington

Kelce called it a “cool moment” to see afterward, adding, “I didn’t get to see it because I was up om the stage screaming ‘Fight for your right,’ but that was a cool one.”

Despite a tight tour schedule, there is a good chance Taylor will get to cheer Travis on at the Super Bowl on February 11.

Unfortunately, it isn’t likely Kelce will get to cheer on Swift at the Grammy this Sunday.

On Wednesday, Travis confirmed on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he would not be at the Grammys. The NFL player said, "I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys, and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for... but I think I've got practice on Sunday."

Though Las Vegas is only an hour from Los Angeles by plane, Kelce will reportedly be on a strict schedule ahead of the big game.

He also gushed over Taylor, saying, "Hopefully everybody realizes that we're just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it. It's nothing more than that and how much the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy we just have fun with it and we enjoy every single bit of it.

Travis continued, "Sure enough, I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and the friends, it's been nothing but just a wonderful year."