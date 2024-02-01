Travis Kelce is offering up new details about his romance with Taylor Swift.

During an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” the Kansas City Chiefs player revealed exactly when the A-listers started seeing each other.

The couple went public with their relationship at his Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears on September 24, and Travis shared on the show, “We had known each other for close to a month up to that point.”

Fans will recall that just days before the game, he very publicly invited her to that game, also on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Now, he tells the hosts, “It wasn’t just an out-of-the-blue, ‘Hey, come to the game.'”

Kelce added, "Hopefully, everybody realizes we're two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it. It's nothing more than that. However much the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy, we just have fun with it, and we enjoy every single bit of it."

Travis continued, "Sure enough, I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It's been nothing but just a wonderful year."

As for the criticism, he said, "She's dealt with it forever. We hear it, but we hardly ever talk about it. It's nothing to even talk about, nothing to really bring up."

Meanwhile, back in December, Taylor opened up to Time magazine about their relationship timeline.

Looking back, Swift revealed, “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell.”

She added, “We started hanging out right after that. So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.”