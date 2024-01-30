Getty Images

We are only days away from the Grammys!

While Taylor Swift is nominated for six Grammys, she won’t be attending the big night with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

A source told TMZ that Travis will be in Las Vegas to prep for the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Though Las Vegas is only an hour from Los Angeles by plane, Kelce will reportedly be on a strict schedule ahead of the Super Bowl, which takes place February 11.

It is unclear whether Taylor will make it to the Super Bowl to see the Chiefs take on the 49ers because she’ll be in Japan for an Eras tour stop the day before.

Earlier this month, Taylor went to the Golden Globes without Travis, who was also in Los Angeles for the Chiefs’ game against the Chargers.

Taylor was seen mingling with besties Selena Gomez and Keleigh Sperry Teller.