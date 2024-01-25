Taylor Swift’s Alleged Stalker Arrested Again Shortly After Release

Getty/Backgrid

On Wednesday, Taylor Swift’s alleged stalker David Crowe was taken into custody for the third time in the last five days.

The 33-year-old Seattle resident was busted dumpster-diving near the superstar’s Tribeca home just hours after he was released.

While handcuffed, Crowe told reporters why he violated a judge’s protective order, saying, “I had to go back for my pants so I could survive.”

Crowe has been spotted more than 30 times in the past few months. His first arrest was Saturday, the day before Swift went to Buffalo for her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s playoff game.

Crowe was arraigned on Thursday. During the court hearing, a temporary order of protection as issued, and a request for a 730 evaluation of Crowe was granted to determine whether he is mentally fit for trial.

Along with stalking and harassment charges, Crowe was charged with contempt in the second degree for disobeying an order of protection, which was in place until July 25, 2024. He has pleaded not guilty.

Andrew Warshawer, a deputy chief in the New York County District Attorney’s Office, said, “The defendant has made it clear that he cannot follow the court’s orders, as the documents and photos available make clear. He has an out-of-state address, possible out-of-state law enforcement contacts, and a prior misdemeanor conviction for DWI in Albany. We ask that the court use its authority to commit the defendant to custody.”

“Extra’s” Billy Bush recently spoke with Harvey Levin about what TMZ Investigates calls a burgeoning epidemic and their new special “Obsessed & Dangerous: Hollywood’s Stalker Crisis.”

Levin noted, “This is the 16th stalker that we know of that Taylor Swift has.”