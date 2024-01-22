Taylor Swift’s Alleged Stalker Arrested Amid What TMZ Calls an Epidemic

Getty/Backgrid

Taylor Swift’s alleged stalker was just arrested by the NYPD outside of her Tribeca apartment. TMZ reports he was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant, but scary run-ins have become all too common for celebs.

Harvey Levin joined “Extra’s” Billy Bush to talk about what TMZ Investigates calls a burgeoning epidemic and their new special “Obsessed & Dangerous: Hollywood’s Stalker Crisis.”

Levin said, “We’ve talked to a lot of celebrities who want this special out because the law is not protecting them.”

He went on, “When somebody starts fantasizing about relationships with celebrities they’ve never met and then getting angry that they’re in other relationships because the stalker then becomes jealous and it can ultimately result in murder. It’s happened and the law is not protecting celebrities enough when that line gets crossed.”

Harvey described the man arrested near Swift’s apartment as her “16th stalker that we know of.”

He continued, “You will hear Taylor Swift say that she has wound dressing at home — wound dressing! And that is because she has a lot of stalkers come to her place armed, so she is calculating that she could get shot.”

It is not just the women who are concerned. Harvey shared, “A lot of male celebrities are having this issue. We talked to Logan Paul, who is 6-foot, 2-inches, 220 and a WWE champ, and he’s terrified, so it is a massive problem and it has gotten really, really dangerous.”