Sofia Richie & Elliot Grainge Expecting First Child

Getty Images

Model Sofia Richie, 25, has a bun in the oven!

On Thursday, Vogue broke the news that Richie is pregnant with her first child with husband Elliot Grainge.

Richie and Grainge are expecting a baby girl, who is due in the spring.

Though the due date is “a bit up in the air,” their little girl most likely will be a Gemini.

Richie told the magazine, “She’s growing pretty fast… I love the YouTubes and the TikToks — even before I was talking about getting pregnant — of gender reveals, so we had our OB text my assistant Becca [our baby’s gender], and we bought two party poppers: one blue, one pink. She left out the one with the correct color inside, and Elliot and I popped it together. We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock. My dream in life is to have a daughter, [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too.”

In her magazine spread, Sofia also bared her growing baby bump.

Sofia found out that she was pregnant at “four weeks.” She recalled, “I was on a trip to Milan for fashion week, and I was going to the Prada show. I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag.”

When she came back to L.A., Richie decided to take a pregnancy test. She said, “I was taking one of those really crappy at-home tests, and there was the faintest of lines. I was so used to seeing negatives that I knew when something looked even kind of different.”

Sofia then asked Elliot to get three more pregnancy tests from a convenience store.

She shared, “We spoke the whole way on the phone. And when he came home, he’s such a sweet guy, he always wants to protect my emotions and expectations, so he kind of sat me down and said, ‘If these are negative, don’t be upset. Our moment will come.’ When we turned over all three tests at the same time, they were all positive. He was so excited, and we both cried. It was crazy and overwhelming and so hard not to scream it from the rooftops. But knowing I was so early, I was so protective — even with my friends.”

The couple only told their parents. She dished, “We went to Elliot’s parents, who live about five minutes away from us, and I think I had a box — I want to say it was a Hermès box or some sort of box — and I told everyone that I had bought them a gift from Milan Fashion Week. Everyone was like ‘Ooooh, Hermès!’

“But then they opened it and it had all three of the pregnancy tests [in it]. That’s how we told all of our parents. Watching their reaction go from like, ‘I’m about to get an expensive present’ to like ‘I’m about to get a grandchild’ was really sweet.”

As for her decision to keep quiet about the pregnancy news, she noted, “Pregnancy is really scary and you want to protect that space. I didn’t realize there are so many milestones you have to hit and so many tests you have to take. For me, it was really important to protect our mental health and our space as a couple.”

Pregnancy has introduced a whole new world to Sofia. She admitted, “I’ve learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life. And also just, like, what the female body is capable of. Every week brings new things, whether it’s hormonal shifts or expansion — there’s just so much our bodies go through, and it’s so interesting to experience it all.”

Richie has been experiencing a range of emotions as she gets ready for the third trimester. She said, “I was having a really hard time [one week]. I was having a cry week. I would cry at the wall paint. I would cry about anything you could cry about. But you just have to sit back and just be in awe, and know that everything you’re going through is completely normal and all of the ups and downs are normal. It’s made me feel better knowing that other people have gone through the emotional ups and downs. That was comforting for me.”

Sofia also revealed the values she wants to instill in her future daughter. She emphasized, “I want to raise a smart, kind person. I really value manners and being polite and being kind to everyone because that was instilled in me at a young age. Being someone’s best friend and helping guide them in life down a certain path. I’m so excited to hold someone’s hand through that, but most of all, to have my lifelong best friend like that.”

Richie stressed the importance of balance, saying, “I want to be protective but not too overly protective… I want to be involved, but not too involved. I need to find that balance and groove. I want my child to be a child. I’m not going to publicize my child on Instagram. I don’t plan to take that approach because I want my kid to have the option to do what she wants with her life. If she wants to be a private person, I want her to be able to make that choice, and if she wants to be a public person, she can make that choice for herself.”