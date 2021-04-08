Celebrity News April 08, 2021
PDA Alert! Sofia Richie & Elliot Grainge Make It Instagram Official
Model Sofia Richie has a new man!
Richie is now dating Elliot Grainge, the son of Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge.
On Wednesday, Richie made it Instagram official by posting a kissing pic.
Sofia went public with their relationship just days after they were spotted picking up food at celebrity hot spot Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills.
Weeks before romance rumors started swirling, Sofia posted a mirror selfie with Elliot standing behind her.
Riche was last linked to Cha Cha Matcha co-founder Matthew Morton, who she was spotted kissing in November.
Sofia dated Scott Disick off and on for years, but they split for good in May last year. He is now dating Amelia Hamlin.