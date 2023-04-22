Sofia Richie & Elliot Grainge Exchange Vows in South of France Ceremony

MEGA

Sofia Richie, 24, has wed Elliot Grainge, 30, in a glamorous South of France wedding, People magazine reports.

The Saturday nuptials, held in Antibes, France, saw the model daughter of Lionel Richie looking regal in a traditional dress with a veil.

Grainge looked dapper in a tux.

"Forever isn't long enough," Sofia captioned a photo of the couple kissing that appeared to have been taken on their wedding weekend, ahead of the ceremony.

Many of the couple's famous friends immediately sent congrats, including Lily Collins, Lisa Rinna, Olivia Jade Giannulli and more.

Sofia and Elliot had been Instagram official since April 2021, when she posted a kissing pic with a heart emoji.

In the lead-up to their wedding, Sofia converted to Judaism, posting, "What a magical day...It has been one of the greatest experiences of my life!" of one of her days of study.