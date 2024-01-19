Rob Gronkowski Jokes About Taylor Swift vs. Hailee Steinfeld Showdown (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Rob Gronkowski is getting ready for the Super Bowl by hosting his annual Gronk Beach at the Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Rob about his pool party, his pal Tom Brady, and if we may see Taylor Swift and Hailee Steinfeld at any upcoming games.

Gronkowski, who has four Super Bowl rings, made some bold predictions about who will be in the Super Bowl this year.

He said, “I'm gonna go with the San Francisco 49ers versus my hometown team the Buffalo Bills. I think the Bills are gonna finally beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs.”

Rumors have been swirling about Taylor Swift being on hand for Sunday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs, but could Hailee Steinfeld be at Highmark Stadium, too? Hailee is dating Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Gronkowski joked, “If we see a Hailee Steinfeld versus Taylor Swift fight, then that would be the best playoff game in history.”

If Rob’s prediction is right and Taylor's boyfriend Travis Kelce isn’t playing in the Super Bowl, could we see him at Gronk Beach? He answered, “I'm not 100% sure that he'll make it again, but the invite is there. He always knows he's invited to every single Gronk Beach party.”

Gronkowski added that Taylor is also “more than invited” to come to Gronk Beach!

With or without Taylor and Travis, Gronk is confident that it’ll be a fun pool party! He said, “We're hoping for a wonderful, wonderful day and it's 80 degrees, but whatever it is, we'll still be out there. I'm going to be in my bathing suit. We wanna see girls in bikinis holding martinis. That's what it's all about. A pool party at Encore Beach Club.”