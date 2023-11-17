Rob Gronkowski Says Tom Brady’s Son Is a Beast as a Tight End (Exclusive)

After jumping out of a plane for FOX NFL Sunday’s Veteran’s Day tribute, Rob Gronkowski joined “Extra’s” Billy Bush to talk about the “terrifying” experience on “Extra: The Podcast.”

He also spoke about his pal Tom Brady, who signed a broadcasting deal with FOX Sports, and Brady’s son Benny, who just might be the next big tight end! Plus, Gronk reacted to all the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift mania. Listen here!

Rob’s skydive experience was a tandem jump, but he actually had to be pushed out of the plane.

Gronkowski told Billy, “I was very terrified at that second. I was very nervous. I was actually trying to jump out of the plane but, like, my feet were stuck. It was like I was in quicksand trying to get out, but I couldn't get out... But let me tell you, it's an experience of a lifetime.”

Despite feeling like his feet were stuck, he said he would “love to do it again.”

Weighing in on Tom’s new gig with FOX, Gronk said, “I think he's taking off this year which makes a lot of sense, and he can take off as many years as he would like, it's Tom Brady. I'm pretty sure he will be back next year to be in the booth and he's going to do a great job.”

Billy asked about the last time he talked to Brady, and Rob shared, “He sent me a little video of his son Benny playing tight end and let me tell you, he's an absolute beast. I was emotional when I saw the video and I was super happy for Tom.”

The conversation then turned to Travis and Taylor. According to Gronkowski, the romance is “great” for Travis’ game and for the business of the NFL. He added, “[Travis]’s dominating, he’s going to have another thousand yards, most likely this year.”

Stats-wise, Travis has played better when Taylor has attended a game. It’s something that Rob also strived for when he was on the field, saying, “Camille [Kostek] was at some of my games and I told her that, you know, ‘If I score a touchdown or two touchdowns this game, then we’re going to do this, then we’re gonna go on this trip.’ And then I always end up scoring that touchdown or the two touchdowns that I told her I needed to score in order for us to go on that trip, so yes, I play better when she is in the stands.”