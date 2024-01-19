Holly Madison on Her ‘Interesting Journey’ with Autism (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Holly Madison, the former girlfriend of Hugh Hefner, is hosting, producing, and diving deep into mysteries on “The Playboy Murders.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Holly about the series, as well as her personal journey with autism.

Holly was recently diagnosed with autism. She shared, “I suspected I was on the spectrum for a while after my mom told me some things about my childhood and I started looking up the symptoms and putting two and two together. I finally got a diagnosis this last summer, so it’s been a really interesting journey.”

Personal life aside, Madison has been keeping busy with her show “The Playboy Murders” and “Lethally Blonde.”

She said, “I really love diving into true stories and really getting into the meat of it and really trying to get to know the people involved as best we can.”

The takeaway from her shows is “keep your loved ones close.”

Holly is a mom of two, and working on investigative shows has changed how she views things. She explained, ‘When my kids were babies, I used to share photos of them… Once they got to be about preschool age and out in the world, I’m really strict about their privacy. I want them to have the choice when they get older whether or not they want their lives and their faces to be public.”