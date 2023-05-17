Celebrity News May 17, 2023
Holly Madison & Zak Bagans Dating Again After Split (Report)
Holly Madison, 43, and Zak Bagans, 46, are giving their love another go!
A source tells TMZ the exes are back together nearly two years after they split. Apparently, they have stayed in touch since the breakup.
Madison dropped a hint on Instagram last month that they rekindled their romance by posting a birthday message to Zak.
She included photos of a cake made to look like Jojo’s Ice Cream truck from the 1988 film “Killer Klowns from Outer Space.” As a cute touch, Bagans’ dog Gracie was behind the wheel!
Holly wrote in the comments, “Happy birthday @realzakbagans 🧛🏻♀️❤️🧛🏻♂️,” and he replied with a series of emojis: 🤡❤️🎂🍦.
The host of "The Playboy Murders" and the “Ghost Adventures” star began dating in 2019 after she paid a visit to Zak’s Haunted Museum in Las Vegas. They split in 2021.
Holly previously dated Hugh Hefner and appeared on “The Girls Next Door” reality show, then went on to date Pasquale Rotella in 2013. They had two children together before he filed for divorce in 2018.