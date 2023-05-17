Holly Madison & Zak Bagans Dating Again After Split (Report)

Getty Images

Holly Madison, 43, and Zak Bagans, 46, are giving their love another go!

A source tells TMZ the exes are back together nearly two years after they split. Apparently, they have stayed in touch since the breakup.

Madison dropped a hint on Instagram last month that they rekindled their romance by posting a birthday message to Zak.

She included photos of a cake made to look like Jojo’s Ice Cream truck from the 1988 film “Killer Klowns from Outer Space.” As a cute touch, Bagans’ dog Gracie was behind the wheel!

Holly wrote in the comments, “Happy birthday @realzakbagans 🧛🏻‍♀️❤️🧛🏻‍♂️,” and he replied with a series of emojis: 🤡❤️🎂🍦.

The host of "The Playboy Murders" and the “Ghost Adventures” star began dating in 2019 after she paid a visit to Zak’s Haunted Museum in Las Vegas. They split in 2021.