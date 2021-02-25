Report: Holly Madison & Zak Bagans Split

Getty Images

Former Playboy Playmate Holly Madison, 41, and “Ghost Adventures” star Zak Bagans, 43, have reportedly called it quits after nearly two years of dating.

TMZ reports the two split a few weeks ago.

While it is unknown what caused the split, sources say the two are still speaking to each other and will remain friends. They are both still following each other on Instagram.

In 2019, Holly and Zak hit it off after she paid a visit to Zak’s Haunted Museum in Las Vegas.

Many fans speculated Holly and Zak were dating from comparing their similar Instagram Stories.

Holly and Zak have known each other since at least 2011, when they were photographed together at the 4th anniversary celebration of Blush Boutique Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.