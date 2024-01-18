Danny Kasiriye

Natalia Bryant is gracing the cover of Town & Country’s Family issue.

In the issue, Bryant opens up about her late father Kobe Bryant, modeling, and her love of film.

Kobe Bryant died in 2020, but his legacy is still felt around the world, especially Los Angeles, where countless murals of the longtime Laker can be found.

While it could be challenging for some to constantly be reminded of their lost loved ones, Natalia loves seeing the murals. She explains, “Whenever I see them when I’m driving around, I’m like, ‘Oh, okay.’ They feel like special gems.”

Kobe left a major legacy, thanks to his drive and dedication to basketball, something that Natalia doesn’t take lightly. She says, “In terms of legacy, my main goal is just to be the best version of me that I possibly can, understanding that there’s no expectation that I should have for each stage of life. I just need to know that I have to keep learning, because there’s no finish line. You just have to keep pushing and being the best person you can be and soaking everything up like a sponge.”

Seemingly referencing one of Kobe’s most famous comments during the 2009 NBA playoff, she stresses, “The job’s never done.”

Bryant made his mark in basketball and now Natalia is building hers in modeling and filmmaking.

She says, “I think it’s fun to have my foot in both worlds. They’re both collaborative, and you meet so many different people.”

In September, Natalia made her debut on the Versace runaway. Though she says she was “completely terrified,” the adrenaline rush also made her want to do it again!

As for films, she is inspired by directors Sofia Coppola and Greta Gerwig.