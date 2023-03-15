Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Natalia Honors Him at Handprint & Footprint Ceremony — Watch!

Getty Images

It was a special day for Kobe Bryant’s family as he became the first athlete to be cemented in Hollywood history at the TCL Chinese Theater.

On Wednesday, Kobe’s oldest daughter Natalia delivered a moving speech before she unveiled Kobe’s handprints and footprints with her mother Vanessa and her little sisters Bianka and Capri.

Natalia started off her speech by saying, “I’m honored to be here today to recognize the man that we all knew and love, my dad Kobe Bryant.”

Natalia brought attention to her dad’s “incomparable work ethic.” She said, “As his daughter, I got to see firsthand all the behind-the-scenes that he put work in, watch him get up early in the morning before anyone else, staying up late at night past anyone else to continue working.”

While Kobe is most known for his talents on the basketball court, Natalia remembers him most as her dad. She stressed, “He is the MVP of girl dads to say the least. Being a dad to four girls is definitely not easy, but despite the NBA and Laker schedules, he always made sure to support me and my sisters… at our recitals, games, tournaments, and any monumental moment.”

Natalia described being his daughter as “one of the greatest joys” of her life, adding, “I hope to continue to embody and cherish the many lessons he has taught me.”

Bryant recalled their times watching movies together like “Star Wars,” “Harry Potter,” and the Marvel franchise. She noted, “One may wonder why I’ve developed such a fondness for movies… Well, the reason behind it is that I watched all of these movies with my dad, and each of those memories I will never forget. He is the reason I’m pursuing film in college. He is a reason film has inspired me to create memories.”

Speaking of film, Kobe made history becoming the first NBA player to win an Oscar for his short “Dear Basketball”! Natalia shared, “I’m extremely proud of him (for that)… It’s such an amazing achievement… I was able to witness all the work leading up to that moment. I remember sitting beside him during late nights… He would always be awake writing, storyboarding, editing, and that story evolved into the story that we all love and cherish, ‘Dear Basketball.’”

Kobe is also the first NBA player to have his handprints and footprints displayed in Hollywood.

Natalia encouraged fans to “place your hands in his and take a moment to stand in his shoes.” She went on, “This day symbolizes the impact that he has had on a city that he loved and cared for so deeply.”

Natalia ended her speech with her message to her father, saying, “Dad, you’re an icon, a legend, a storyteller, and most importantly the best girl dad any young woman could ever dream of. I’m honored to be here to represent you and our family… We will love you forever.”