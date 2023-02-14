Natalia Bryant on Modeling, College, and Missing Home! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Tuesday, Natalia Bryant, 20, suited up for the Brandon Maxwell show at New York Fashion Week.

“Extra” spoke with Bryant about the best fashion she’s received and getting into the modeling world.

Natalia was happy to be at Brandon’s show, saying, “I mean, I just think everything is just so creative. I think he does such a great job at putting so many pieces together, and I think he's great with pairing so many different designs and colors the different color palettes are beautiful.”

Of her look, Natalia commented, “I love pairing a cute graphic tee with some great trousers and a great blazer — it's a perfect outfit.”

Natalia also revealed her best fashion advice, saying, “I think that less is more, and I think that's the best advice that I've ever been given, and I think that I take ‘less is more’ every day, like, go with that fashion advice and run with it.”



Bryant doesn’t share clothes with her mom Vanessa, explaining, “Oh, no! I mean, I'm 5’10” and she's 5'4”, so I think the height difference is a little bit difficult.”

She is, however, modeling herself and enjoying it. She said, “I think that all the different relationships are just been have been amazing and I think that all the different creative perspectives I've been having the great opportunity to meet so many wonderful people. That's my favorite part.”

Will we see her walk the runway sometime soon? She answered, “Hopefully. I think it's been difficult with the balance, balancing school and travel and work.”

Natalia is currently a college student at USC, saying, “I'm loving everything about it. Honestly, it's just flying by.”

When she’s away from home, she keeps in touch every day with her mom and sisters. Bryant said, “I think just try to contact them every day, you know, just being able to call, FaceTime, like, they're only a phone call away, so that's the best part.”