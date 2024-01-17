Getty Images

Actor Josh Duhamel is a dad again!

Duhamel, 51, and his wife Audra Mari, 30, have welcomed their first child together.

Along with posting a photo of their baby’s feet, they revealed that they named their baby boy Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel.

According to their joint Instagram post, Shepherd was born on January 11.

The couple announced that they were expecting in September.

At the time, they wrote on Instagram, “Baby Duhamel coming soon.”

Josh is also the father of son Axl with ex-wife Fergie.

In 2018, Josh expressed his desire to “have more kids” during an interview with Dax Shepard on his “Armchair Expert” podcast.

He said, “I’m not 30 years old anymore. I’m 45. I want to have more kids in the next few years. So, it’s more about finding someone young enough to have kids. It’s not as if I’m out there trying to just f**k anything. That’s not who I am. I’m trying to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with.”