Splash News

Actor Andrew Garfield and Sports Illustrated model Olivia Brower have everyone talking!

Last week, Garfield and Brower sparked dating rumors when they were spotted kissing outside of his home in London.

Along with going in for a kiss, Andrew was photographed wrapping his arm around Olivia as she had her arm around his waist.

In the photos, Garfield kept it casual with a gray tee, black pants, baseball cap, and blue sneakers, while Olivia opted for a black wool coat and pants.

Splash News

It looks like Olivia was staying at Andrew’s for some time since she had two white suitcases, which were loaded into a car.

It is unclear how they know each other and how long they may have been possibly dating.

Over a year ago, Garfield was linked to “Bridgerton” star Phoebe Dynevor after they were spotted getting cozy at the GQ Man of the Year Awards after-party.

A source told The Sun U.K., “Andrew and Phoebe clicked straight away. There was an immediate attraction. They know each other through various acquaintances in the business and have plenty in common.

“But this is certainly no one-off encounter,” the insider claimed. “After leaving together, they’ve since met up and are acting like a proper couple.”