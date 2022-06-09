Andrew Garfield Gushes Over Zendaya and Their New Friendship

Getty Images

On Wednesday night, Andrew Garfield hit the red carpet at the TIME 100 Gala.

“Extra” caught up with Andrew, who reflected on the honor of being included on the list, as well as raving about his friend Zendaya.

Zendaya and Andrew both worked together on “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” He shared, “She’s really a force of nature… She’s something else… She’s kind of in touch with the highest kind of, like… ethereal archetypes of humanity, but she’s also in touch with the depths of humanity.”

Andrew called Zendaya “inspiring,” adding, “I’m just grateful to be able to rub shoulders and be with people that want to make a positive difference in the world in their short sacred time on this planet, and she’s one of those people… She’s an angel for the good.”

Zendaya also made the TIME 100 list.

Zendaya and Andrew recently sat down for a one-on-one for Variety’s Actors on Actors issue.

They recalled their time on the set of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Zendaya told Andrew, “You guys had me dying — like crying laughing — in-between takes all the time.”

Zendaya admitted that she forgot that Andrew was English since he was speaking in his American accent “the whole time” on set. He explained, “With an accent for me, I just don’t want to confuse my body and I don’t want to confuse someone else’s system. It’s just simpler.”

Andrew also praised Zendaya for her role as Rue in “Euphoria.” One of the episodes even had Andrew concerned for her mental well-being. He said, “I think it was Episode 5. It’s one of the most relentless episodes of television I’ve ever seen. I’m starting to get to know you better, but to have access to that kind of awfulness and the damage and pain, and to make it so human. I was like, ‘Are you okay?’ How did you make sure you were okay while you were doing that?”