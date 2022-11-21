Getty Images

“Under the Banner of Heaven” star Andrew Garfield, 39, and “Bridgerton” actress Phoebe Dynevor, 27, are sparking dating rumors!

The Sun U.K. reports the two got cozy at the GQ Man of the Year Awards after-party last week.

A source shared, “Andrew and Phoebe clicked straight away, there was an immediate attraction. They know each other through various acquaintances in the business and have plenty in common.”

“But this is certainly no one-off encounter,” the insider claimed. “After leaving together, they’ve since met up and are acting like a proper couple.”

The rumors come six months after Andrew split from model Alyssa Miller.

In April, a source told Us Weekly, “The distance and filming had a big impact on the breakup.”

Another insider shared with Page Six, “They ended the relationship amicably a number of weeks ago.”

Miller was Garfield's date at the 2022 SAG Awards, where he was nominated for his work in “tick… tick… BOOM!”

Garfield recently opened up about the pressures to have kids by 40. Along with feeling “some guilt,” he told GQ, “I always thought I would be the first to have kids and settle down.”

He went on, “And [my friends who are also turning 40 are] all shacked up and a couple of kids deep, for the most part. And I’m like… I’m here with you, eating a burger, just contemplating existence. Trying to fill my days with as much nonsense as I possibly can.”

Over a year ago, Phoebe was linked to Pete Davidson.

The pair were spotted packing on the PDA while enjoying the countryside in Stoke-on-Trent in England.

At the time, a source told People magazine that the two are “really into each other,” adding, “Pete is telling friends he's serious about her."