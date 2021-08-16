Did Pete Davidson & Phoebe Dynevor Break Up?

Backgrid

After five months of dating, it looks like “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson and “Bridgerton” actress Phoebe Dynevor have thrown in the towel.

The Sun U.K. reports Pete and Phoebe have called it quits due to their busy schedules and distance. A source said, “Their mates think they make a great couple, but the distance has made it completely unworkable.”

“They had fun and will remain close, but unless something drastic changes, their relationship won’t recover,” the insider added. “It was wild while it lasted, and they both really care for each other. But the distance has put a strain on them.”

Calling the romance “a real whirlwind,” the insider pointed out, “From the start, they were both totally committed. But as time has passed, it’s become increasingly obvious it is going to be difficult to make this work.”

Last month, the pair cozied up at Wimbledon, where he was seen kissing her forehead.

Getty Images

In March, dating rumors started swirling about Pete and Phoebe. According to DailyMail.com, Pete and Phoebe had “grown close.”

Their reps had declined to comment on dating reports at the time.

Pete and Phoebe appeared to have spent time with each other in both New York and England. In February, Phoebe enjoyed some time in Brooklyn. She posted a few pics, writing, “Grateful I got to be here for a hot sec.” She included a heart emoji.

Over a month after they were romantically linked, Pete and Phoebe was photographed packing on the PDA while enjoying the countryside in Stoke-on-Trent in England.