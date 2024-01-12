Anthony Anderson Teases ‘Friends,’ ‘Sopranos’ Reunions at Emmys (Exclusive)

Getty

Anthony Anderson is feeling “excited” as he gets ready to host the delayed 2023 Emmys!

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Anthony, who dished on what to expect.

He shared, “I’m going to open up the show… paying homage to the shows that I grew up watching that helped shape me as an actor and as a viewer of television, so I’ll be behind the keyboards playing a little piano and singing their theme songs and being joined onstage with Travis Barker.”

There will be some major reunions too! He teased, “We have some great reunions. ‘The Sopranos,’ ‘Friends,’ are a couple that come to mind, then we’re just going to be paying homage… They’re going to be some great things… great interactive things that we’re going to be doing throughout the night.”

Anthony emphasized, “This is a job that I’ve wanted for years… Fox gave me the opportunity to do [it], so hopefully, you know, I can live up to my expectations, not only theirs.”

Anderson’s mom Doris will be there too. He joked, “Hopefully, she doesn’t have to make too many appearances because we will not have playoff music this year. What we will have is my mother ushering people offstage when their speeches go a little bit too long…"