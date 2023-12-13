Anthony Anderson Will Host Delayed Emmys

Getty

“Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson has signed on to host the 75th Emmy Awards!

Referencing the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that plagued Hollywood for most of the year, Anthony joked, “With our industry’s recent challenges behind us, we can get back to what we love — dressing up and honoring ourselves.”

He went on, “And there’s no better celebratory moment to bring the creative community together than the milestone 75th Emmy Awards.”

“When FOX asked me to host this historic telecast,” he said, “I was over the moon that Taylor Swift was unavailable, and now I can’t wait to be part of the biggest night in television.”

The star-studded show was originally scheduled to take place in September, but was pushed to next year amid all the unrest in Hollywood. The Emmys will broadcast from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on FOX on January 15.

It is no surprise that Anderson got the hosting gig after stepping in for Jamie Foxx as the host of FOX’s new game show “We Are Family.”

Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programming at Fox Entertainment, said in a statement, “After Anthony hosted our upcoming show, ‘We Are Family,’ we knew he’d be a natural fit for a star-studded, anticipatory night like the Emmys. Anthony’s known for his humor, heart and spontaneity, so he’s sure to give audiences in the theater and at home a night they’ll never forget.”

Over the years, Anderson has been a familiar face at the Emmys with 11 nominations for his work on “Black-ish.”