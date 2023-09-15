Celebrity News September 15, 2023
Anthony Anderson & Alvina Stewart Settle Divorce
Over a year after she filed for divorce, Anthony Anderson and his wife Alvina Stewart have reached a settlement.
In court papers obtained by People magazine, the two reached a written agreement, filing a declaration of uncontested default.
The papers revealed that Anderson will pay spousal support and Stewart’s legal fees.
Last year, Alvina filed for divorce for the second time, citing “irreconcilable differences.”
Their date of marriage was listed as September 11, 1999, and date of separation as TBD.
Anthony and Alvina have two children together, but they are longer minors, so custody and child support would not be an issue.
In the divorce filing, Alvina asked for spousal support, stating, “All gifts and inheritance, all assets, earnings, accumulations, and debts acquired by Petitioner prior to the date of marriage and after the date of separation, the exact nature and extent of which are unknown.”
Alvina first filed for divorce in 2015, but they reconciled in 2017.
Anderson has opened up in the past about meeting his wife in 1989, and once told Parade, “My sophomore year [1989], her freshman year, I knew a girl who lived in the apartment, so I went to knock on the door to invite her to this party that me and my buddies were having. My wife answered the door. I was like, ‘I was coming to invite Stacey to this party we’re having.’ Stacey didn’t show up, but my wife did — and we have been together ever since that night… We got married on our 10-year anniversary.”