Over a year after she filed for divorce, Anthony Anderson and his wife Alvina Stewart have reached a settlement.

In court papers obtained by People magazine, the two reached a written agreement, filing a declaration of uncontested default.

The papers revealed that Anderson will pay spousal support and Stewart’s legal fees.

Last year, Alvina filed for divorce for the second time, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Their date of marriage was listed as September 11, 1999, and date of separation as TBD.

Anthony and Alvina have two children together, but they are longer minors, so custody and child support would not be an issue.

In the divorce filing, Alvina asked for spousal support, stating, “All gifts and inheritance, all assets, earnings, accumulations, and debts acquired by Petitioner prior to the date of marriage and after the date of separation, the exact nature and extent of which are unknown.”

Alvina first filed for divorce in 2015, but they reconciled in 2017.