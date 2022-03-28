Anthony Anderson’s Wife Alvina Files for Divorce After 22 Years

Anthony Anderson and his wife Alvina Stewart Anderson are going their separate ways after 22 years of marriage.

According to docs obtained by “Extra,” Alvina filed for divorce in L.A. County, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Their date of marriage is listed as September 11, 1999, and date of separation as TBD.

Anthony and Alvina do not have any minor children, so custody and child support will not be an issue. She is asking for spousal support, and the papers state, “All gifts and inheritance, all assets, earnings, accumulations, and debts acquired by Petitioner prior to the date of marriage and after the date of separation, the exact nature and extent of which are unknown.”

If they don’t have a prenuptial agreement, the exes will have to split any community property.

The couple has been on-again, off-again. Alvina filed for divorce in 2015, but they reconciled in 2017.

Anderson has opened up in the past about meeting his wife in 1989, and once told Parade, “My sophomore year [1989], her freshman year, I knew a girl who lived in the apartment, so I went to knock on the door to invite her to this party that me and my buddies were having. My wife answered the door. I was like, ‘I was coming to invite Stacey to this party we’re having.’ Stacey didn’t show up, but my wife did — and we have been together ever since that night… We got married on our 10-year anniversary.”