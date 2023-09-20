Anthony Anderson Agrees to Pay $20K a Month to Ex Alvina Stewart

Last week, news broke that Anthony Anderson and his wife Alvina Stewart reached a divorce settlement.

In court papers seen by People magazine, it revealed that Anderson had agreed to pay spousal support and her legal fees.

Now, more details have emerged about the monthly figures that Anderson will be giving his ex.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Anderson will be paying $20,000 per month in spousal support to Stewart. If his gross annual income goes above $2 million, he will have to fork over 20% of his additional income.

The docs also reveal that Anderson will get sole procession of their home in Encino, as well as a 2004 Land Rover. Stewart will keep their Houston property and a 2022 Mazda. They have also agreed to sell off a cemetery plot at Inglewood Park Cemetery and divvy up the proceeds.

Last year, Alvina filed for divorce for the second time, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Their date of marriage was listed as September 11, 1999, and date of separation as TBD.

Anthony and Alvina have two children together, but they are longer minors, so custody and child support would not be an issue.

In the divorce filing, Alvina asked for spousal support, stating, “All gifts and inheritance, all assets, earnings, accumulations, and debts acquired by Petitioner prior to the date of marriage and after the date of separation, the exact nature and extent of which are unknown.”