Mark Ruffalo on ‘Special’ Kiss from Ramy Youssef at Golden Globes (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Thursday, “Poor Things” star Mark Ruffalo and his wife Sunrise Coigney stepped out for the 2024 National Board of Review Awards Gala in NYC.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Mark, who had a laugh about his headline-making smooch with co-star Ramy Youssef at the Golden Globes!

At the Globes, Ramy and Mark kissed when “Poor Things” won Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy.

When asked if Ramy is always that touchy-feely, Mark commented, “Pretty much, pretty much. That was a very special heightened moment.”

When asked to rate the kiss, Mark's wife Sunrise Coigney said she'd give it "six out of 10," to which he replied, "I'll take a six!"

Ruffalo pointed out that he’s “really close” to his co-stars, adding, “It’s a funny group.”

He reflected on the recognition the movie is receiving, admitting he's "surprised" by it.