Emma Stone on Taylor Swift’s ‘Beautiful’ Support at Golden Globes (Exclusive)

Emma Stone is still on cloud nine after winning a Golden Globe on Sunday.

Less than 24 hours later, “Extra’s” Megan Ryte spoke with Emma on the red carpet to celebrate the finale of her limited series “The Curse” in Los Angeles.

Stone was feeling “excited” after he win for her work on “Poor Things.”

When asked how it felt to see her friends like Taylor Swift embrace her during a big moment, she said, “Beautiful. So sweet and the whole night was a little bit crazy so it's always wonderful to be there with friends.”

Emma admitted she was a little tired by the end of the night, saying, “It wasn't that late but just a little overwhelming socially.”

Emma was joined by her “The Curse” co-stars Benny Safdie and Nathan Fielder.

The trio dished on the show, which follows a newlywed couple trying to bring their vision for an eco-conscious housing community to life, but whose efforts are complicated by an alleged curse.

Emma shared, “Whitney's a very complicated person.”

She smiled, joking, “And working with Benny and Nathan was complicated as well.”

Nathan quipped, “Probably a good enough clip for ‘Extra.’”

Emma clarified any possible confusion, saying, “No, I loved it. I think they're both brilliant. It was a very challenging role to play.”

The series based on Benny’s love for HGTV shows and a real-life incident with Nathan. Benny shared, “My favorite one is probably ‘House Hunters’ because it's just people and a narrator.”

Nathan elaborated, “Someone asked me for money and I didn't have any and then they said... ‘I curse you’ to me. And so I went to get a cell phone and I couldn't stop thinking about it and so after I went out and took out 20 dollars from the thing and gave her the money. I said, ‘Is the curse gone?’ and she smiled and said, ‘Yes.’”