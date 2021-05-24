Emma Stone & Dave McCary’s First Child’s Name Revealed

Getty Images

Emma Stone and Dave McCary have kept quiet about their first child’s arrival.

In March, TMZ reported that Stone gave birth in Los Angeles.

Now, TMZ has obtained the birth certificate of Emma and Dave’s baby, revealing that the couple welcomed a baby girl they named Louise Jean.

According to the outlet, their daughter’s name is a tribute to Emma’s grandmother, Jean Louise.

Emma’s middle name is also Jean.

Last week, Emma showed off her post-baby body at the Los Angeles premiere of “Cruella.”