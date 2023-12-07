Emma Stone on ‘Amazing’ Taylor Swift Attending ‘Poor Things’ Premiere (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Emma Stone is promoting her new black comedy fantasy film “Poor Things.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke to Emma just one day after her longtime pal Taylor Swift attended the NYC premiere of the movie.

Emma commented, “I was really happy she came.”

Taylor was just named TIME’s Person of the Year, something that Emma called “amazing.”

Emma is getting major Oscar buzz for her role in “Poor Things.” As for what drew her to her character Bella, she explained, “I was absolutely in love with her… I thought she was the most incredible character that I ever heard of… She’s so happy to be alive. She’s so hungry for experience and wants to drink it all in… Everything about Bella was why I wanted to do it.”

Some of the scenes weren’t awkward for Emma. She explained, “It all made sense to me… I think every aspect of her experience was important to show and lean into.”

In the movie, Emma sported long black hair. She said, “It was fun while it lasted.”

Stone also reflected on joining the five-timers club on “SNL” with her recent hosting gig! She said, “It’s my favorite place… It meant the world to me to join that club.”