Report: Emma Stone & Dave McCary Secretly Welcome First Child

Actress Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary are reportedly parents!

A source told TMZ that Stone gave birth on March 13 in Los Angeles.

The gender of the baby is currently unknown.

Earlier this month, Emma was spotted with a baby bump while running errands in Santa Monica.

News broke of Emma’s pregnancy in January. An insider told Us Weekly, “She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother — she’s constantly oohing and cooing.”

Days before the reports, Stone was seen cradling a possible baby bump while enjoying a walk in Los Angeles in photos obtained by DailyMail.com. The source continued, “She looks great, she looks healthy, she’s glowing. She’s been keeping up with friends and work lately, she’s always staying active and gets her daily exercise in.”

Emma and Dave reportedly tied the knot last year. In September, they were spotted wearing matching rings.