Emma Stone Brings the Baddie in Dark ‘Cruella’ Trailer

Oscar winner Emma Stone is bringing a fresh take to Cruella de Vil of “101 Dalmations” fame!

In a new live-action film, Disney fans get to know Cruella during her younger days as Estella. It turns out she was a grifter with her sights set on the world of fashion.

The trailer gives a peek at the ambitious redhead’s transformation from outsider into incredibly stylish baddie sporting infamous black-and-white hair.

Emma nails Cruella’s laugh, saying at one point in the trailer, “The thing is, I was born brilliant, born bad, and a little bit mad.”

The movie, directed by Craig Gillespie, also stars two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson as fictional fashion legend Baroness von Hellman.