Jason Momoa on Sharing His ‘Heart’ in ‘On the Roam’ Docuseries (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Jason Momoa is promoting his new project “On the Roam.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Jason about the docuseries, which follows him as he travels the country chasing art, adventure, and friendship through the lens of craftsmanship.

Jason was in his element in the unscripted series. He commented, “It’s my heart out there and we don’t even edit out the stuff we should edit out.”

He added, "This show means the world to me, and it's very scary. I'm scared... I just hope people like it. I'm having fun and trying to come up with things that are interesting. It's just the things that inspire me."

As for where he’s taking viewers, Momoa answered, “I’m just taking the viewer all around the world into different places, kind of into craftsmen’s homes and their workplaces, and I’m learning about other humans and their passion for arts and it’s just my love. I mean, my job is to study life, right, as an actor, and so my curiosity kind of takes us around the world. We make up some interesting story lines where we go and we learn, learn more and… they kind of just take on their own.”

He added, “You watch a heart form within each episode and they’re pretty emotional… I learned a lot, and it’s very vulnerable and revealing… At the same time, it’s so much fun and we do crazy sh*t… It’s got a little bit of everything in there, and so I hope people like it… Otherwise the reviews are really going to suck because it’s me.”

When Mona mentioned that there was lot of love on the project, Jason shared, “It’s pretty revealing for all of our artists too because, you know, when one of my one of my dearest friends, Jeremiah, he’s built me many bikes, and so it was about the, you know, the topic was about building these 636s, but the truth of it is, like, it’s what he went through and, like, the accident and the head trauma and the addiction and the things, and coming out of this and what should have been easy was really, really challenging just to build a motor, but out of this… I got my friend back.”

His passion is coming across in all he does. Jason emphasized, “I have so much passion for the roles that I play and I feel like if people like the movies, then they should see how much passion I have.

“I just try to, like, open, pull back the curtain of just things that I love and the true, like, what gets me high, what gets me, like, fuel is, like, learning and all the things that I’ll never be able to do, but I think that comes from being an actor,” Momoa added.

On the show, Jason got to actually create items. He said, “We’re actually making these things and then auctioning them off, which then will go to charity, so like it’s all just positive, positive, positive.”

Momoa is making history with the docuseries. He explained, “We made history because we took one of the rarest bikes in the world — no one would ever take these apart — took it apart, then made a whole fleet of them to then go race.”