Lisa Bonet Files for Divorce from Jason Momoa 2 Years After Split

Lisa Bonet is taking steps to legally end her marriage to Jason Momoa.

TMZ reports the actress has filed for divorce, two years after they announced their split.

The docs reveal that Lisa and Jason, who were first linked in 2005 and wed in 2017, actually separated in October 2020.

Lisa is asking for joint physical and legal custody of their two kids Lola, 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, 15.

TMZ reports they may have a prenup, considering their property and assets are "agreed between the parties."

In January 2022, the pair released a joint statement on the “Aquaman” star’s Instagram account. They said, “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

The pair ended their statement by bringing attention to their children, saying, “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become … Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children Teaching our Children What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer May Love Prevail J & L.”

A few years ago, Jason opened up on his relationship with Lisa, revealing how soon he told her that she was his crush. While promoting his show “See,” he joked that he told Lisa “definitely after the second baby came out.”