Jason Momoa Talks Playing Aquaman for the Last Time & Chris Hemsworth ‘Beef’ (Exclusive)

Jason Momoa joined “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi for a carousel ride at Battersea Power Station in London as they chatted about “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”!

Jason dished on getting to see Aquaman in new roles this time around and joked about his “beef” with Chris Hemsworth.

Opening up about Aquaman, he said, “This time around, I just wanted to do everything I haven’t done yet… I want to see him as a father. Now that he’s king, how does he handle that in his own world?”

Jason helped write the story for the film, and his father in the movie is a single dad.

Momoa shared, “I was raised by a single mother who worked many jobs and I really wanted to, in the script, really just give homage to all the single parents out there who are the real superheroes… So that was a bit of a love for my mom.”

He went on to tease, “There are some really good twists in it too,” later adding, “There are some scary moments. I’m a big wuss. I am. I don’t do horror really well… You would be surprised what I’m scared of.”

As for getting back into his superhero suit, Mona asked, “Did it fit?” He laughed, saying, “Yes, thank God.”

Jason said of getting in shape, “It’s just more of protecting yourself so you can do the stunts. I usually do the fighting aspect of it and training with the stuntmen, but it is more of just padding up and make sure you’re flexible. That’s really the thing.”

Mona asked if he does yoga to be more flexible, and Jason explained, “I never really got into it,” adding, “the older I get, stretching is super, super important.”

Jason explained, “My trainer tried doing yoga with me, but we just call it extreme stretching and then we just put on Wu Tang, either Metallica or Wu Tang… Wu Tang yoga is pretty amazing, I’m not gonna lie to you.”

As for whether this is the end of the road for him as Aquaman, Jason said, “I think this is it. This is the end of the road…Twelve years of playing Aquaman, you gotta go see how we wrap it up… If fans really, really love it, you never know. It is all about the fans.”

Mona also had to ask about his “beef” with Hemsworth on social media.

Jason has shared a video of himself in his padded Aquaman suit, joking, “What’s up, Hemsworth?” and “You had to work out. I didn’t.” Chris responded with a video of himself in a tank top doing bicep curls, saying, “That’s a lovely padded costume you got there, Jason. I prefer a skin suit myself, mate.”

Momoa told Mona, “Well, there is no beef. I actually called Chris to help me get ready for ‘Aquaman’… He owns Center Fit. It is wonderful. To me, he is the poster man for in shape. He looks wonderful. He is extremely big… I just did that ’cause I’m not gonna be in that shape… He wins, he wins. That was supposed to be a joke.”

He added, “We are friends. We just get a kick out of it because I’m definitely not as big as him. I have to wear a suit to be that big.”

Jason also admitting he didn't have time to visit his "Game of Thrones" co-star Emilia Clarke on this London trip. "We're pretty flat-out on everything, so unfortunately, no, I haven't been able to say hi."

When asked how the carousel horses compared to the ones his character Khal Drogo rode, he laughed, "I'd way rather be on these. These horses, they listen... I mean, right now I'm 260. Would you want me on your back? The horses, they don't want me on them. They're just like, 'No, get off of me.' So they like to buck me off."

Jason adding, "I'm a big boy... Hey man, I love pasta. It makes you happy. Pasta and beer."