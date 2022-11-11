Jason Momoa Teases DC Dream Project with James Gunn (Exclusive)

Splash News

Jason Momoa and Marlow Barkley are dishing on their Netflix fantasy-adventure movie “Slumberland.”

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Jason and Marlow about the movie, as well as his upcoming DC project!

Momoa recently teased that he was going to be a part of a DC project with James Gunn. He said, “Well, James Gunn's running it now, that's the news and like I was extremely excited because Peter Safran is family and now those two guys are gonna be running DC and I've been there for almost a decade now so I'm like, ‘Cool, got some ideas.’ They’re like, ‘Love your idea, let's keep talking.’”

Jason also opened up about what drew him to “Slumberland.” He revealed, “I read the script and I cried… I've never been in a comedy. I don't ever get to play roles like this. I mean, that appealed to me. It just was a movie that everyone can go to.”

Marlow was attracted to the project for the “emotion and stunts.” She added, “I wasn’t expecting to be so connected to Nemo because she has a very close bond with her father and so do I… It felt very real, all of her emotions that she went through.”

As for how Jason’s kids felt when they saw his character Flip, he answered, “They loved it.”

He elaborated, “I mean, like, there's little things I do in here for my son. There's little things in here I do for my daughter. So it like everyone's getting a little bit of love in my family that has this character in it.”

Jason also revealed how he prepped for the role, saying, “I just ate and drank and did whatever… I wanted to have this glorious belly.”

In the movie, Marlow has a deep connection to a pig, but will she get one in real-life? She quipped, “Looking over at my mom. We gonna get one too? You sure? She said, ‘Sure, guys.’ I'm getting one soon.

Jason has a real-life pig named Lau Lau, but he also travels with his kids’ stuffed pigs, too!