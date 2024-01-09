Getty

A day after news broke that Lisa Bonet filed for divorce from Jason Momoa, it looks like they have already settled things.

In court docs obtained by TMZ, a judge has already signed off on their divorce.

As part of the settlement, they will share joint physical custody of their two children.

While there isn’t a formal agreement for child support, they have agreed to split the living costs of their kids.

Lisa and Jason have waived their right to spousal support.

According to the docs, they won’t be legally single until July.

The divorce docs revealed that Lisa and Jason, who were first linked in 2005 and wed in 2017, actually separated in October 2020.

In January 2022, the pair released a joint statement on the “Aquaman” star’s Instagram account. They said, “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

The pair ended their statement by bringing attention to their children, saying, “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become … Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children Teaching our Children What’s possible ~ Living the Prayer May Love Prevail J & L.”