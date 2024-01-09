Sinéad O’Connor’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

Sinéad O’Connor sadly passed away in July, and now her cause of death has been revealed.

According to a statement from the London Inner South Coroner's Court obtained by People, O’Connor died of natural causes.

The court has now ceased involvement in the case.

Back in July, London’s Metropolitan Police shared details surrounding her death.

The police said authorities responded to “reports of an unresponsive woman” at a southeast London home.

At the residence, they found a 56-year-old woman who was “pronounced dead at the scene.”

Her death was not deemed suspicious, and a file was being prepared for the coroner.

After news broke of O’Connor’s death, her family confirmed in a statement to RTE, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

The news came less than two years after her son Shane O’Connor took his own life at just 17.

She is survived by her three children Jake, Roisin, and Yeshua.