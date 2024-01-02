How Kevin Hart ‘Hoodwinked’ Chris Rock into Doing Comedy Special (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kevin Hart is flexing his chops as an action star in “Lift”!

“Extra’s” Carlos Greer spoke with Kevin, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Úrsula Corberó about their new high-stakes heist film.

Kevin has already scored with his comedy special with Chris Rock. As for how he convinced Chris to be part of it, he said, “I had to hoodwink Chris into understanding that it would be cool to film it.”

“Chris is a little stubborn, so he wouldn’t have jumped at the opportunity out of the gate. So I lied to him,” Kevin joked.

Kevin is getting ready to receive comedy’s highest honor, the Mark Twain Prize, this March. He commented, “When I get there and I’m able to kind of sit in it, it’ll hit differently. I’ll probably get emotional. I won’t cry, because it’s not what action stars do… There may be an inkling of a feeling that I’ll verbalize.”

As for “Lift,” Hart noted, “We went above and beyond with the performances.”

In the movie, Hart leads a team of career criminals to pull off a high-stakes heist of a half billion dollars in gold at 40,000 feet.

Gugu got her first taste of some serious action, saying, “I’ve got bigger fight sequences in this movie. We were filming in Venice, doing these boat chases down the Grand Canal, sprinting through St. Mark’s Square at dawn.”

Úrsula played the getaway driver, admitting, “We almost died, like, literally.”