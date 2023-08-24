Kevin Hart in a Wheelchair After Trying to Race Ex NFL Player

Instagram

Kevin Hart is in a wheelchair after he tried to compete in a foot race against a former NFL player.

The comedian posted a video on Instagram explaining what happened, alongside the caption, “44 and sitting my ass down!!!!! I got to be the dumbest man alive!!!!! What the f**k am I doing???? I blew my sh*t….I’m done. FML.”

He explained in the clip, "The age 40 is real, to all my men and women out there that are 40 years old and above. It's not a game, respect that age. Respect that age, or that age will make you respect it. I was just forced to respect it. This is just a public service announcement because I know people may see me out. And I don't want you to be alarmed, but I'm in a wheelchair."

Kevin went on, “I’m in a wheelchair. Why? Because I tried to jump out there and do some young stuff.”

That “young stuff” was competing in a friendly 40-yard dash competition against former New England Patriot player Stevan Ridley, 34. He said they got into a debate over who is faster and they decided to make a bet.

“We get out there and run the 40-yard dash, the 40-yard dash… Guys, I blew all my sh*t,” Hart said.

Sharing his injuries, he added, “Tore my lower abdomen, my abductors are torn, I don’t know what those are but I tore those too. I can't walk."

According to Web MD, “Your hip abductors are the muscles that help you pull and lift your legs out to the side. Your hip abductors are located on the outside edges of your hips. You use these muscles every time you step to the side. They help you stand and walk around. They also help your legs rotate.”

Kevin continued, “Sit my ass down, this is 44… "What are we competing for at this age? What am I doing? Why did I even race? Stupidest sh*t ever, now I can't walk."

Giving a timeline for his recovery, he shared, "You know I'm out, I got about six to eight. I blew my sh*t.”