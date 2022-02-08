Kevin Hart Prank-Gifted Co-Star and 8-Time Dad Nick Cannon with... WHAT?!

“Real Husbands of Hollywood” is back!

After a five-year break, Kevin Hart, Nick Cannon, and the crew are back to spoof themselves and their relationships on a new, six-episode run of the BET+ series.

Kevin, Nick and Nelly were with “Extra’s” Billy Bush to talk about the new episodes, but Billy had to know about the ongoing prank war between Kevin and Nick first!

Funnyman Kevin took no prisoners, sending Nick a contraceptive vending machine after Nick announced he is expecting his eighth child.

Billy asked, “Did it totally take you by surprise?”

Nick admitted, “Everything in my life takes me by surprise. So when that showed up, first of all, I didn’t know who it was from. I had some assumptions… That’s what everyone says I need.” He went on, “They ended up in my dressing room in Harlem… I was waiting, since I wrapped his plane with my face, 'Something's coming.' The thing is, he takes advantage of stuff that is not funny, what’s going on in my personal life.”

Kevin said, “Good pranks are well thought out. You gotta put distance and separation between them… You need to make your opponent feel like he forgot… And the whole thing is a reveal."

Billy asked about getting back together for another round of “Real Husbands of Hollywood," this one subtitled "More Kevin, More Problems." Problem child Kevin said the show works because, “We’re all in on the joke of laughing at ourselves.”

And what brought them back together? Nelly, smiling, joked, “Checks. Coming out of COVID, Kevin was the only one working, Nick was having babies, Kevin is shooting s**t in his living room.”

Kevin said of the original show, “It was a mutual agreement to step away after five seasons, and so we said, 'Why don’t we come and do something exclusive?'”

This weekend a big one for Nelly, who is doing the Bengals' Super Bowl after-party. Shocked to be asked about it, he told Billy, “Oh, that was top-secret… who told you that s**t?"

“You," Billy reminded him.

Kevin asked, “What if they lose?” to which Nelly replied, "I'm paid."

Kevin will be at the big game Sunday, too, confirming, “I got a box. I told you all I had a box.”

Nick, pushing back a little, said, “This is the first I’m hearing about this," but Kevin teased, “You all need to check your emails.”

So... who is in Kevin Hart's Super Bowl box? “I pride myself on being less, not more," Kevin said. "It’s about me going to see the game… My wife — that’s it.”