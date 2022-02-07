‘The Kardashians’ Premiere Date Revealed

Getty Images

Reality TV fans are in for a real treat… Hulu has announced the premiere date of “The Kardashians”!

A newly released teaser featuring Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, reveals that the show is premiering on April 14.

The network captioned a video on Instagram, “Shatter all expectations. #TheKardashians premieres april 14 on @hulu, and coming soon to Disney+ internationally and Star+ in Latin America.”

The teaser was set to “Feeling Good,” which has been covered by countless artists over the year, including Michael Bublé.

Back in December, Hulu left fans wanting more (way more) by releasing a very short teaser that just announced the title of the series.

While highly anticipated, this new series has big shoes to fill! The family is coming off of a 20-season stint of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” which started in 2007 and came to an end in 2021. After announcing an end to “KUWTK” in September of 2020, the Kardashian-Jenner clan signed an exclusive deal with Hulu to “create global content.”

The family is no stranger to drama. Their highs and lows as a family prove for juicy moments to be documented on camera and on front-page news. The family has been making headlines for Khloé’s breakup and paternity drama with Tristan Thompson, as well as Kim’s new relationship with “SNL” star Pete Davidson following her separation from Kanye West.