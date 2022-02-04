Khloé Kardashian Shuts Down Harry Jowsey Dating Rumors

Instagram

Khloé Kardashian, 37, is doing some rumor control about her dating life!

The reality star just shut down gossip that she’s dating “Too Hot to Handle” alum Harry Jowsey, 24.

An anonymous source told Deuxmoi that Kardashian and Jowsey were talking, DMing, and texting. The source claimed “last night, he picked up a Bentley and flowers just to deliver them to her house.”

The Instagram account @TheeKarJenners posted about the possible romance, and that’s when Khloé set the record straight, commenting, “ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE.”

Back in December, Harry told Page Six he was seeing influencer Sveta Bilyalova after meeting her in Dubai. “She’s got a great personality… [and is] just a sweet soul,” he said at the time.

Jowsey was previously engaged to “Too Hot to Handle” co-star Francesca Farago. He popped the question in May 2020 during the show’s Zoom reunion. The couple, however, broke up a month later.

Kardashian was most recently linked to Tristan Thompson, the father of her 3-year-old daughter True.

The pair broke up in June 2021, and it was revealed in December that he fathered a child with another woman. He publicly apologized to Kardashian, as they were dating at the time the child was conceived.

He wrote, "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Tristan is also the father of 5-year-old Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

Us Weekly reported, a source told them exclusively that Kardashian is doing her best to move on in a positive way, stating, “[Khloé] is stronger this time around when it comes to Tristan. Since she has been hurt by him before, she’s hardened and is not as sad and torn up about it this time.”

In the wake of the drama, Kardashian has been hitting the gym and is the queen of the revenge body once again!

The reality star showed off her three-month gym transformation on Instagram this week with the caption, “About 3 months apart 💪🏽 let’s go @coachjoe.paris we are sculpting my back and arms.”

The caption was posted alongside before and after pictures of her back muscles.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

This isn’t the first time the Kardashian sister has turned the focus on herself after a breakup. After her divorce from Lamar Odom, she created a whole show on E! called “Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian,” on which she helped individuals recreate themselves.