Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Her 3-Month Body Transformation

Getty

Khloé Kardashian is the queen of the revenge body once again!

The reality star showed off her three-month gym transformation on Instagram with the caption, “About 3 months apart 💪🏽 let’s go @coachjoe.paris we are sculpting my back and arms.”

The caption was posted alongside before and after pictures of her back muscles.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

This transformation seemingly comes after the Good American co-founder’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson was spotted getting cozy with a mystery woman, as well as recent news he fathered a child with another woman.

Kardashian and the NBA player began dating in September of 2016 and share daughter True. Their on-again, off-again relationship, however, has been plagued with Thompson’s cheating scandals.

Us Weekly reported, a source told them exclusively that Kardashian is doing her best to move on in a positive way, stating, “[Khloé] is stronger this time around when it comes to Tristan. Since she has been hurt by him before, she’s hardened and is not as sad and torn up about it this time.”

This isn’t the first time the Kardashian sister has turned the focus on herself after a breakup. In fact, she created a whole show on E! called “Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian,” on which she helped individuals recreate themselves.