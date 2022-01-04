Maralee Nichols’ Team Speaks Out After Tristan Thompson Confirms He’s Baby’s Father

Getty Images

Maralee Nichols’ team is speaking out about Tristan Thompson.

On Monday night, Thompson confirmed on Instagram he is the father of Maralee’s newborn baby, saying he wants to be a part of his son’s life.

Thompson wrote, “I take full responsibility for my actions,” adding, “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

Harvey Englander, Nichols’ public relations consultant, shared a statement with Us Weekly, saying, “There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby. Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements.”

Maralee and Tristan have painted a very different picture of their relationship.

Last month, Nichols told People in a statement that she met him at his Encino home and believed he was single. “He told me he was single and co-parenting. I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship,” she said. Tristan was dating Khloé Kardashian at the time.

Maralee went on, “Tristan told me he was not having a sexual relationship with anyone else; it was not casual sex nor did we have any arrangement. Tristan and I communicated daily and talked on the phone. We would see each other several times a month… He invited me to see him Christmas, New Year’s, and his birthday.”

While Tristan has stated in court docs that his birthday is the only time she could have conceived the baby, she says she got pregnant in April during a trip to Boston.

She added, “I told him the news of my pregnancy in person in North Carolina. Despite the challenges that I know I would have as a single mother and Tristan’s reaction to my pregnancy, I told Tristan I would be having the baby. Tristan has not helped me financially with my pregnancy or with our baby; I have paid 100% for my son’s expenses. I did not ask Tristan for any money, nor did I accept any money that was offered to me.”

Meanwhile, Tristan has claimed the relationship was “sex only.”

In court docs obtained by DailyMail.com, he said, “We did not have a serious ongoing relationship. We saw each other sporadically between December 2020 and March 13, 2021. [Nichols] told me that she had been involved with other athletes and understood the limitations of our relationship; to wit, that we might see each other on a sporadic basis for consensual sex only.”

In his latest Instagram Stories post, Tristan did address cheating on Khloé.

He wrote, "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."