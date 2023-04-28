Kevin Hart Jokes with Steph Curry About His Basketball Skills (Exclusive)

Only “Extra” was behind the scenes with Hollywood’s comedy king Kevin Hart and four-time NBA champ Steph Curry for their new Chase commercial.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Kevin and Stephen, who joked about what would happen if they switched gigs, with Kevin in the NBA and Steph as an actor-comedian.

Kevin quipped, “I think it’s probably a lot easier for me… basketball chose me. I was probably one of the only actors that had to make a tough decision, ‘Do I want to go this route or this one?’ The game would just be a lot faster if I played… the numbers would change, a lot of records would be broken.”

Stephen commented, “Appreciate you leaving something for us.”

While Kevin showed off his shooting skills, Stephen also displayed some acting ability!