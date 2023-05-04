Kevin Hart Gives Update on Jamie Foxx’s Health

Getty Images

Kevin Hart is giving fans an update on Jamie Foxx, after the actor suffered a mystery medical issue three weeks ago.

Hart opened up to “Impaulsive” podcast hosts Logan Paul and Mike Majlak about the latest on Jamie’s condition.

The comedian shared, "I think the dope thing is that he's getting better in his situation, and everybody's prayers, everybody's love, energy, all that stuff is seen and felt.”

He went on, "I don't know the details or the exact details as to what's going on, but to my knowledge, there's a lot of progression and a world of better.”

Kevin had his own message for Foxx, saying, “My love, synergy, energy goes out to him. He’s needed and necessary. I know that he knows that, and I know that he feels that because there's been an outcry and outpour in his regard, and I can only hope that it continues.”

On Wednesday, Jamie spoke out for the first time since his hospitalization.

He wrote on Instagram, “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling the love.”

Foxx also took to his Instagram Story to repost a message from his daughter Corrine Foxx, thanking Nick Cannon and Kelly Osbourne for filling in for them on Season 6 of FOX’s “Beat Shazam.”

He added, “Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon. See u all soon.”

Jamie’s first words come just hours after TMZ reported that he is still hospitalized.

According to the outlet, sources close to Jamie are still asking for prayers.

Over the past few weeks, the stars have been showing support for Jamie.

Martin Lawrence told “Extra,” “I hear he's doing better… My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood. Not only one of the best entertainers, but a good person.”

Viola Davis shared that she’s “praying for him,” and her husband Julius Tennon added, “We know him, so we’re wishing him well.”

Denzel Washington and Antoine Fuqua also shared their concern.

Washington said, “I haven’t talked with him, no, and we’re all concerned and we just pray for the best.”