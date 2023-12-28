Celebrity News December 28, 2023
Candice King & Steven Krueger Seem to Confirm Romance with a Kiss
“The Vampire Diaries” star Candice King, 36, and “The Originals” actor Steven Krueger, 34, have tongues wagging after they shared a kiss on Instagram.
King included the PDA in a recap of 2023, as she played out some of her most memorable moments from the past year, which included a smooch with Steven.
"I laughed. I cried. I laughed til I cried. I loved," she wrote in the caption. "Thanks for the dance 2023 🥂."
Fans were tickled by the news that King, who played Caroline Forbes in “The Vampire Diaries,” and Krueger, who played Josh Rosza on the spin-off “The Originals,” are an item!
One fan wrote, “Caroline and Josh were not on my 2023 bingo card but I'm here for it 😍” and another gushed, “You were kissing Josh!!!!!!”
Yet another fan called the romance “unexpected,” sharing, “I got butterflies.”
King was previously married to the Fray guitarist Joe King for seven years. She filed for divorce in May 2022. The exes share two daughters.