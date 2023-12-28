Candice King & Steven Krueger Seem to Confirm Romance with a Kiss

Getty Images

“The Vampire Diaries” star Candice King, 36, and “The Originals” actor Steven Krueger, 34, have tongues wagging after they shared a kiss on Instagram.

King included the PDA in a recap of 2023, as she played out some of her most memorable moments from the past year, which included a smooch with Steven.

Instagram

"I laughed. I cried. I laughed til I cried. I loved," she wrote in the caption. "Thanks for the dance 2023 🥂."

Fans were tickled by the news that King, who played Caroline Forbes in “The Vampire Diaries,” and Krueger, who played Josh Rosza on the spin-off “The Originals,” are an item!

Instagram

One fan wrote, “Caroline and Josh were not on my 2023 bingo card but I'm here for it 😍” and another gushed, “You were kissing Josh!!!!!!”

Yet another fan called the romance “unexpected,” sharing, “I got butterflies.”